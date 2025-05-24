Former Burnley caretaker boss leaves coaching role with Premier League outfit

A coach that spent a short spell as Burnley’s caretaker manager has left his role with a Premier League club.

Stuart Gray was a part of Brian Laws’ backroom staff at Turf Moor, working predominately as a first-team coach.

Once Laws was sacked in December 2010, Gray took the reins on an interim basis, winning two of his four games in charge.

The 65-year-old left the club the following May as part of a restructuring, before linking up with Portsmouth.

He then moved to Sheffield Wednesday, where he worked as a first-team coach before taking over on a permanent basis in 2014.

During his one full season in charge, he secured the Owls’ highest finish for six years, finishing 13th in the Championship.

But following a takeover by Dejphon Chansiri, Gray was sacked in the summer of 2015 and replaced by Carlos Carvalhal.

Stuart Gray, right, pictured next to former Burnley boss Brian Laws (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

During the past 10 years, Gray has been coaching with Premier League outfit Fulham, a stint which included a spell working alongside Scott Parker. He also worked under Slaviša Jokanović and current head coach Marco Silva.

However, it’s now been announced Gray will step down from his role as assistant boss after Sunday’s final game of the season against Manchester City.

During the last decade, Fulham won three promotions to the Premier League. At present, the Cottagers sit 10th in the table ahead of their game against City.

"A hugely popular figure around Motspur Park, everyone at the club would like to wish Stuart all the very best, and we look forward to welcoming him back to the Cottage in the future,” Fulham said in a statement.