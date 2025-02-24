Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche linked with major managerial job - just a month after Everton sacking

Dyche is among the bookies’ favourites for the Ibrox vacancy

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is among the early frontrunners for the managerial vacancy at Rangers – just a month on from his departure from Everton.

Dyche was relieved from his post as Goodison Park on January 10 after spending two years in the Goodison Park hotseat.

Arriving in January 2022, with Everton 19th in the table, Dyche guided the Toffees to safety in his first season in charge.

And despite being hit by an eight-point deduction for two breaches of profit and sustainability rules last term, the Blues comfortably kept their top-flight status - and would have finished 12th without their punishment.

But this term, Everton struggled for results and performances. After a 1-0 loss at Bournemouth, the axe was wielded on Dyche by the club’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, with Everton sitting just a point above the relegation zone.

His replacement David Moyes has since guided the Toffees away from danger, to where they currently sit in 14th, 14 points ahead of the bottom three.

Dyche’s stock remains high though and he’s now said to be in the reckoning for the vacant Rangers job.

The Scottish giants sacked Philippe Clement yesterday after a 2-0 loss against St Mirren at Ibrox. Rangers are 13 points behind bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table.

Former captain Barry Ferguson is the current favourite with the bookies, ahead of ex-boss Steven Gerrard, who has recently left his post in Saudi Arabia.

Dyche lies fifth in the betting behind Rangers assistant Issame Charai and ex-Gers loanee Russell Martin.