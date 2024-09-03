'Forever in my heart': Vitinho posts emotional farewell video after departing Burnley on deadline day

Burnley's Brazilian defender #22 Vitinho acknowledges fans at the end of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on May 19, 2024. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)

Vitinho says Burnley will “forever” remain in his heart following his surprise deadline day departure.

The 25-year-old left Turf Moor on the final day of the transfer window to return to his native Brazil.

The full-back made the switch to Botafogo for an undisclosed fee, penning a five-year contract.

Having become a firm fans’ favourite with the Clarets faithful over the last two years, Vitinho admits he leaves with a heavy heart.

“You welcomed me with open arms and I am honoured to be the first Brazilian in the history of this club,” he said in an emotional farewell video, posted to his Instagram video.

“We have celebrated and cried together and I have learned a lot from all of you. Thank you for everything and for letting me write a piece of your story together.

“Forever in my heart.”

Vitinho made the move to Burnley from Cercle Brugge in 2022 and played a vital role in the club’s title-winning Championship campaign.

Over his two seasons with the Clarets, the right-back made 80 appearances.

“The club would like to thank Vitinho for his efforts and wish him all the best,” the club said in a statement.

The Brazilian was one of two players to leave the club on deadline day, with Luke McNally also departing to join Bristol City in a permanent deal.

Coming the other way, meanwhile, was Jeremy Sarmiento, Josh Laurent and Zian Flemming.

Laurent was thrown straight in for his debut during Saturday’s 1-1 derby draw, while Sarmiento also featured off the bench.