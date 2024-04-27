Fofana returns: Burnley's confirmed starting XI for Manchester United clash as Kompany makes one change

Vincent Kompany has made one change to his Burnley side for this afternoon’s clash against Manchester United.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Apr 2024, 14:07 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 14:20 BST
David Fofana comes back into the side in place of Charlie Taylor, who drops down to the bench.

The change sees Vitinho drop back to left-back from his previous role of right wing.

Fofana, meanwhile, will partner Lyle Foster in attack after the striker was passed fit.

The South African hobbled off during last week’s 4-1 win against Sheffield United after being rated “touch and go” beforehand.

Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.

As for United, they’ve named an unchanged side from the team that laboured to a 4-2 win against Sheffield United in midweek.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: David Datro Fofana of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on April 06, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: David Datro Fofana of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on April 06, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
TEAMS

Man Utd: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Casemiro, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Jackson, Amad, Amrabat, Forson, McTominary, Mount, Wheatley

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Foster, Fofana

Subs: Trafford, Ekdal, Taylor, Brownhilll, Gudmundsson, Benson, Tresor, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Referee: John Brooks

