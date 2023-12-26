'Final touch': What Vincent Kompany said immediately after Burnley's Boxing Day defeat to Liverpool
The Clarets pushed Jurgen Klopp’s men all the way before succumbing to a 2-0 Boxing Day defeat at Turf Moor, with their final goal coming in the final minute of normal time.
The hosts had their chances to equalise before Liverpool put the game to bed, with Zeki Amdouni, Johann Gudmundsson and Jacob Bruun Larsen all squandering good chances.
“We played against a top side, so I don’t think the scenario of the game was too bad in terms of being in the game and then having a late push to get a result,” Kompany said.
“We had our moments. You can’t prevent them from having moments, because they’re a top side. But we had our moments as well.
“The team fights, the team’s alive, the team is entertaining, it just lacks that little bit of final touch at the moment to reward ourselves.
“I keep saying I see these guys work every single day and I’ve no doubt they will make that step at some point.”
Burnley were fortunate to only be a goal down at the interval, having given up far too many chances.
But James Trafford kept his side in the game before the Clarets came on strong in the second period.
“I think it was a game where if you look at how dominant Liverpool were in the first-half, it will tell you one side of the story,” Kompany added.
“But in the first-half as well I felt we had big, big transitional opportunities where we just didn’t play the last ball well.
“We dealt with one-vs-one opportunities quite well, we beat our man or we get past people, so I did feel we were in the first-half. But we probably weren’t as solid as we needed to be to benefit from that.
“In the second-half, it was a bit of everything. We were a little bit more solid but we also had our moments as a result of it. We looked dangerous the entire second-half.”