Fighting talk from Plymouth Argyle boss will be music to the ears of Burnley fans amid title battle with Leeds United

Plymouth Argyle boss Miron Muslic insists his side won’t be rolling out the red carpet for Burnley’s title rivals Leeds United on the final day.

The Clarets need a favour from Argyle in their season finale to have a chance of winning the league title.

As it currently stands, both Burnley and Leeds are level on 97 points, but Daniel Farke’s side boast a far superior goal difference.

Burnley know they need to beat play-off chasing Millwall on Saturday and hope Leeds drop points at Home Park.

While Plymouth’s relegation to League One hasn’t officially been confirmed, they’re all but down. They sit three points off Luton Town in 21st and the Hatters’ goal difference is +14 better.

Despite that, Argyle boss Muslic wants his side to end the season on a high and continue their recent impressive form on home turf, where they’ve won their last three.

Argyle have also fared relatively well against some of the division’s big hitters, beating the likes of Sheffield United, Coventry City and Sunderland.

Miron Muslic, manager of Plymouth, applauds the fans after defeat in the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City AFC and Plymouth Argyle FC at Swansea.com Stadium on April 09, 2025 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

"I think the top teams they just suit us, fit us,” Muslic said.

"I think we should have also the confidence for a reason – Norwich, Sheffield United, Coventry – teams far higher ranked than us and we gave them a good, good performance and we managed also in the end to grab the three points.

"The desire of Leeds to come here to win the game to celebrate with the title, we don't have to speak about that, but we also have the desire to perform as strong as possible.

"We will not roll out the red carpet here for Leeds United. We will give them a proper fight."