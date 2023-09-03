‘Felt quite naive’: MOTD pundit provides damning verdict on Burnley’s display against Tottenham

Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas has labelled Burnley “naive” for the way they approached their humbling against Tottenham.

The Clarets squandered an early lead to lose 5-2 at Turf Moor on Saturday, leaving them pointless three games into the new season.

Vincent Kompany’s men were far too open at the back, but Jenas also questioned Burnley’s lack of purpose when they were in possession of the ball.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re under no illusions it’s going to be a tough season,” he said.

“There were a few things I spotted that looked a little bit like there is a cause for concern.

“(Luca) Koleosho is late in the press [for the first Spurs goal], Sander Berge is late in the press. They’re 1-0 up at this point, the whole team is committed and they leave themselves two-vs-two at the back. It felt quite naive to me.

“You’ve gone a goal up and there’s part of you that wants to go and get the second one, but you’re playing against a quality team here, so keep your shape and work your way into it.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Burnley manager Vincent Kompany reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on September 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were too many moments like this where they encouraged Tottenham.

“I know Kompany wants them to play this way, this is how they came into the league from the Championship and that’s fine, but for me when they’re doing it, it needs to amount to something. When they’re knocking it around something needs to happen.

“Burnley kept recycling the ball and kept going backwards and Spurs would have loved that. They were like ‘oh, keep doing that and we’ll get a chance because you’ll make a mistake’.