'Felt comfortable': Unai Emery's verdict on Aston Villa's win against 'excited' Burnley

Unai Emery was pleased with the “comfortable” nature of Aston Villa’s victory against Burnley.

Burnley’s wait for their first point of the season continues after slumping to a 3-1 defeat to Villa at Turf Moor yesterday afternoon.

Just like their opening game against Manchester City, Vincent Kompany’s men gave themselves a mountain to climb, trailing 2-0 at the half-time break.

While Villa, like City, were in ruthless form in front of goal, the Clarets also posed their own problems and were cut open far too easily.

To their credit, the hosts improved ten-fold at the start of the second period and quickly pulled a goal back through Lyle Foster, who netted the club’s first goal of the season.

But Villa produced another devastating counter to restore their two-goal lead and make it 3-1 when Mo Diaby drilled home.

“We had to try and get our level as high as possible, but of course it’s not easy,” Emery said after the game.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on August 27, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“It’s difficult each match, we’re expecting a lot and we’re trying to control the game in the way we want.

“We want to be competitive away because the first match we played against Newcastle it was a very, very bad result and a bad match, but we reacted at home against Everton and in this game as well.

“We felt comfortable offensively and defensively playing in our style. Overall I’m very happy because we were focused for 90 minutes, although there was a little bit at the start of the second-half where they score and we struggled a little bit, but again we reacted very well.

“They are a very organised team. They are really excited to play here at home after a very amazing season last year in the Championship.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. We knew before the match we had to be very focused to be consistent for 90 minutes. When we were struggling, I wasn’t worried but I was aware we had to pass like we did.