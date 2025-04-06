'Fell at my feet': Jaidon Anthony on Burnley's hard-fought win at Coventry City and his brace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jaidon Anthony was delighted to be in the right place at the right time not just once, but twice as he helped Burnley edge past Coventry City.

Both were simple finishes from the Bournemouth loanee, who was able to slot home into the back of an empty net on both occasions.

Anthony, however, knows they all count, as he takes his tally to the season to six.

“There were some easy finishes for me in hindsight, but I’m buzzing I was in the right place,” the 25-year-old told Clarets+.

“I’m sure there’s been a lot of times this season where I haven’t been there when I probably could have had a goal, but I got lucky on this occasion they fell at my feet and I was able to put them away.

“It was a tough game, especially in the second-half because we couldn’t really get a foothold. But the boys put in a big shift.

Jaidon Anthony of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and Burnley FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 05, 2025 in Coventry, England.

“We actually started the game well, but we were disappointed to go one down. It obviously looked like it was an offside goal.

“But then the boys reacted well and the equaliser gave us a foothold again. From that point we had a very good first-half and came out and scored straight away at the start of the second-half.

“It’s probably a part of my game where I chase down a lot of lost causes. It looked like it was going to the goalkeeper but I just thought I’d put him under a bit of pressure and luckily it fell at my feet and I was able to put it away.

“It was a tough game though. I was probably a lot quieter than I was last week [against Bristol City]. It looks different last week because I don’t put the chances away but this week I’m sure people will be saying how well I played, I’m not sure. But I’m very happy of course.”