Fascinating shift in Burnley's predicted final finish as Leeds United and Sheffield United slip up

Burnley rose to the summit of the Championship table for the first time in 169 days on Saturday with a hard-earned victory at Coventry City.

Jaidon Anthony was the hero as the Clarets came from behind to beat Frank Lampard’s side 2-1, extending their unbeaten run to 27 league games in the process.

Scott Parker’s side leapfrogged Leeds United at first after the Whites were held to a 1-1 draw at Luton in the early kick-off.

But Burnley remained in top spot after Sheffield United suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Oxford United.

With six games remaining, the Clarets now lead the way by a point and a further two ahead of Leeds in third.

Following this weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.

Burnley were tipped to finish third before Saturday’s fixtures, but that’s no longer the case.

Maxime Esteve of Burnley celebrates 2-1 victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and Burnley FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 05, 2025 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Here’s the table in full:

Predicted final table

Burnley – 95.49pts Leeds United – 94.15pts Sheffield United – 94.13pts Sunderland – 84.95pts Coventry City – 68.70pts Bristol City – 68.57pts Middlesbrough – 68.35pts West Brom – 66.60pts Millwall – 61.41pts Sheffield Wednesday – 61.17pts Watford – 60.25pts Norwich City – 60.06pts Blackburn Rovers – 59.23pts Preston North End – 56.33pts Swansea City – 55.98pts QPR – 52.87pts Portsmouth – 52.68pts Hull City – 52.04pts Oxford United – 51.52pts Stoke City – 49.85pts Derby County – 48.10pts Cardiff City – 47.80pts Luton Town – 46.00pts Plymouth Argyle – 42.30pts