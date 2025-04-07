Fascinating shift in Burnley's predicted final finish as Leeds United and Sheffield United slip up

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 7th Apr 2025, 08:00 BST
Burnley rose to the summit of the Championship table for the first time in 169 days on Saturday with a hard-earned victory at Coventry City.
Jaidon Anthony was the hero as the Clarets came from behind to beat Frank Lampard’s side 2-1, extending their unbeaten run to 27 league games in the process.

Scott Parker’s side leapfrogged Leeds United at first after the Whites were held to a 1-1 draw at Luton in the early kick-off.

But Burnley remained in top spot after Sheffield United suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Oxford United.

With six games remaining, the Clarets now lead the way by a point and a further two ahead of Leeds in third.

Following this weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.

Burnley were tipped to finish third before Saturday’s fixtures, but that’s no longer the case.

Maxime Esteve of Burnley celebrates 2-1 victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and Burnley FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 05, 2025 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)Maxime Esteve of Burnley celebrates 2-1 victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and Burnley FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 05, 2025 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Maxime Esteve of Burnley celebrates 2-1 victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and Burnley FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 05, 2025 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Here’s the table in full:

Predicted final table

  1. Burnley – 95.49pts
  2. Leeds United – 94.15pts
  3. Sheffield United – 94.13pts
  4. Sunderland – 84.95pts
  5. Coventry City – 68.70pts
  6. Bristol City – 68.57pts
  7. Middlesbrough – 68.35pts
  8. West Brom – 66.60pts
  9. Millwall – 61.41pts
  10. Sheffield Wednesday – 61.17pts
  11. Watford – 60.25pts
  12. Norwich City – 60.06pts
  13. Blackburn Rovers – 59.23pts
  14. Preston North End – 56.33pts
  15. Swansea City – 55.98pts
  16. QPR – 52.87pts
  17. Portsmouth – 52.68pts
  18. Hull City – 52.04pts
  19. Oxford United – 51.52pts
  20. Stoke City – 49.85pts
  21. Derby County – 48.10pts
  22. Cardiff City – 47.80pts
  23. Luton Town – 46.00pts
  24. Plymouth Argyle – 42.30pts
