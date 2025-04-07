Fascinating shift in Burnley's predicted final finish as Leeds United and Sheffield United slip up
Jaidon Anthony was the hero as the Clarets came from behind to beat Frank Lampard’s side 2-1, extending their unbeaten run to 27 league games in the process.
Scott Parker’s side leapfrogged Leeds United at first after the Whites were held to a 1-1 draw at Luton in the early kick-off.
But Burnley remained in top spot after Sheffield United suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Oxford United.
With six games remaining, the Clarets now lead the way by a point and a further two ahead of Leeds in third.
Following this weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.
Burnley were tipped to finish third before Saturday’s fixtures, but that’s no longer the case.
Here’s the table in full:
Predicted final table
- Burnley – 95.49pts
- Leeds United – 94.15pts
- Sheffield United – 94.13pts
- Sunderland – 84.95pts
- Coventry City – 68.70pts
- Bristol City – 68.57pts
- Middlesbrough – 68.35pts
- West Brom – 66.60pts
- Millwall – 61.41pts
- Sheffield Wednesday – 61.17pts
- Watford – 60.25pts
- Norwich City – 60.06pts
- Blackburn Rovers – 59.23pts
- Preston North End – 56.33pts
- Swansea City – 55.98pts
- QPR – 52.87pts
- Portsmouth – 52.68pts
- Hull City – 52.04pts
- Oxford United – 51.52pts
- Stoke City – 49.85pts
- Derby County – 48.10pts
- Cardiff City – 47.80pts
- Luton Town – 46.00pts
- Plymouth Argyle – 42.30pts
