Failed Burnley move turned Michael Obafemi's head and hindered striker's form — says Swansea City boss Russell Martin
Swansea City boss Russell Martin has confirmed that a failed summer switch to Burnley ultimately jeopardised striker Michael Obafemi's form this season.
The Republic of Ireland international netted just three times in 19 appearances for the Swans in the Championship, and he hasn't been seen since the Championship's resumption following the World Cup.
The 22-year-old appeared to have repaired some of the damage when scoring his side's second goal in the South Wales derby at home to Cardiff City in October, but struggled to kick on and rediscover the promise he'd shown during the 2021/22 term.
"I'm not dissatisfied with him as a person," Martin said. "We maintain a brilliant relationship.
"We've had a great chat, we've been honest with each other. There's an opportunity for him that he sees to get to the Premier League very quickly, so I understand it.
"It was there for him in the summer and it hasn't quite come off. He hasn't quite been able to shrug that off. Some people can overcome the disappointment really well and some can't.
"He's not had as many games as he would have liked, he's not had the impact we both would have liked, but there's no breakdown in our relationship."
Burnley have had two bids knocked back for the former Southampton striker, who was a team-mate of Nathan Tella at St Mary's, as the Championship leaders look to bolster their firepower before the window closes at the end of the month.
The Clarets, who are the highest scorers in the top four tiers of English football, are believed to be honing in on their target, with both clubs said to be close to settling on a fee for the player.
"We've knocked two bids back for Michael," said Martin.
"There are players that will want to move on, but it has to be right for the club. We're not forced to sell anyone on the cheap.
"I absolutely love the kid. It's just difficult sometimes because of the situation. If we don't get an offer that is satisfactory, we'll have to reassess.
"He'll continue to stay fit and work hard. I'm pretty sure the club that is interested in him can pay more money than we can."