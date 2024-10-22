Ex-Stoke City man Josh Laurent on Burnley's unbeaten run, Hull City task and away following

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Laurent is happy for the games to keep on coming thick and fast as Burnley look to continue their fine run of form away to Hull City.

Saturday’s 2-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday means the Clarets are now unbeaten in their last seven outings.

There’s no time to rest though, with Scott Parker’s men taking to the road once again to face Hull at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday night, before returning to Turf Moor to host QPR on Saturday.

“I think most of us like playing games,” Laurent told the club’s official website. “There is nothing better than playing football matches. Especially when you’re doing pretty well as a team, winning games and we’re unbeaten at the moment.

“Just keep the games rolling, keep them coming. Keep improving, both as an individual and as a team. Just keep building the blocks.”

While Burnley are in the midst of an impressive unbeaten streak, they have struggled for goals in recent weeks.

But they showed much more of a cutting edge at Hillsborough at the weekend, with goals coming from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill.

Laurent, who came into the side in place of Hannibal and performed well, expects a similar sort of display on Humberside.

“Hull is probably a little bit of a similar challenge to the weekend, as in it might be a bit of an open game,” the 27-year-old added.

“But the gaffer will have a game plan which he will put to us and we have got to execute it as best as we can.

“We'll play our way, every game in this league's tough and we just got to be up for it as a group.”

The Clarets were roared on by over 3,200 travelling fans in South Yorkshire on Saturday and another healthy following will be making their way across to Hull.

“It's massive,” Laurent said of the club’s away support.

“The fans really seem to have a real connection with us. When you put in 100 per cent for the team, for the club, they sense that and they really react and love it and get behind you.

“They've been massive for us. You could see after games when we win, how delighted they are and how behind us they are with us and push us over the line in the game as well.

“It's a great effort on a Wednesday night to sell out another away end, it’s fantastic. Hopefully we can repay them again with three points.”