Burnley boss Scott Parker pinpoints one thing he's been pleasantly surprised by following chaotic start
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It’s been well publicised the huge turnover in players Parker had to endure during the summer after succeeding Vincent Kompany.
During a hectic and sometimes chaotic summer transfer window, especially during the final weeks, 16 players arrived while a further 21 moved on.
Only seven weeks have passed since the transfer window closed, but during that time the Clarets have built a real team spirit, as evidenced at full-time at Hillsborough on Saturday when Parker and his players celebrated in unison with the jubilant 3,243 travelling fans.
Building that camaraderie in such a short space of time has been of real satisfaction to Burnley’s head coach.
“That’s probably been the thing that’s surprised me most to be honest with you,” Parker said.
“As always my main objective is to build a bit of togetherness in the group, to build a bit of siege mentality and [have] a group of men that go on a journey this year where they need to understand what’s needed to come out successfully.
“I must also say, the travelling supporters…I think there were 3,000 here and they were incredible.
“Again, I sit in this position and you might think this is just the right thing to say, but they were nothing short of immense and they were a driving force at times.
“I keep referencing them and they will be a driving force for us throughout the season, so I’m really pleased with the togetherness, the group and where we sit at this moment in time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.