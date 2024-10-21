Burnley boss Scott Parker pinpoints one thing he's been pleasantly surprised by following chaotic start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker admits he’s been pleasantly surprised by the togetherness his new-look Burnley side have harnessed in such a short space of time.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been well publicised the huge turnover in players Parker had to endure during the summer after succeeding Vincent Kompany.

During a hectic and sometimes chaotic summer transfer window, especially during the final weeks, 16 players arrived while a further 21 moved on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only seven weeks have passed since the transfer window closed, but during that time the Clarets have built a real team spirit, as evidenced at full-time at Hillsborough on Saturday when Parker and his players celebrated in unison with the jubilant 3,243 travelling fans.

Building that camaraderie in such a short space of time has been of real satisfaction to Burnley’s head coach.

“That’s probably been the thing that’s surprised me most to be honest with you,” Parker said.

“As always my main objective is to build a bit of togetherness in the group, to build a bit of siege mentality and [have] a group of men that go on a journey this year where they need to understand what’s needed to come out successfully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, celebrates following the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Burnley FC at Hillsborough on October 19, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“I must also say, the travelling supporters…I think there were 3,000 here and they were incredible.

“Again, I sit in this position and you might think this is just the right thing to say, but they were nothing short of immense and they were a driving force at times.

“I keep referencing them and they will be a driving force for us throughout the season, so I’m really pleased with the togetherness, the group and where we sit at this moment in time.”