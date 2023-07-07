Ex-Rangers man Scott Arfield discusses 'massive' role former Burnley teammate played in US move

The 34-year-old has linked up with Westwood with MLS side Charlotte FC after leaving Rangers at the end of last season.

Arfield, who spent five years with the Scottish giants, has signed a one-year contract with Charlotte, with the option of a further year.

He previously enjoyed a five-year spell at Turf Moor where he played under Sean Dyche in the Premier League.

Opening up on his move to North Carolina, Arfield spoke glowingly about his relationship with Westwood.

“He played a massive role, a massive role,” he told Charlotte’s official website.

“He was the first person that I reached out to and he had a major part in me being sat in this seat right now.

Arfield and Westwood grew close during their time together at Turf Moor

“The wives are still friendly. They have been ever since we were at Burnley and all the way up until I was at Rangers.

“Then Ashley came out here and he’s been absolutely raving about it. Raving about the supporters, the stadiums, the league.

“So he was the first person I reached out to and he had a major part in me being here. We can only thank him for that.”

As it stands, Charlotte are 10th in MLS' Eastern Conference, having won six and lost eight of their opening 18 matches.

Both Arfield and Westwood could come up against Lionel Messi later this season when Charlotte take on Inter Miami on August 21.

Westwood recently opened up about his move Stateside, after ending his six-year stay with the Clarets in January.

The midfielder admitted he had considered retirement after suffering a serious injury, but the move has given his career a new lease of life.

“It's always been something we talked about as a family," Westwood said.

"Then my injury back in England was a bad one. I'll be honest, I was close to retiring. It was close, I didn't think I'd come back but then I got an opportunity here."