Here is a first look at the amazing new mural set to feature in an upcoming documentary about Burnley FC.
SkySports has commissioned the artwork located on the side of a house in Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor ahead of the release of its Mission to Burnley film in September.
It features Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and owner Alan Pace and will be shown in the opening sequence of the documentary.
1. Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house on Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
