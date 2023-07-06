News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Burnley Football Club: Here is a first look at the amazing new mural set to feature in Sky Sports' Mission to Burnley film

Here is a first look at the amazing new mural set to feature in an upcoming documentary about Burnley FC.
By Laura Longworth
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 16:12 BST

SkySports has commissioned the artwork located on the side of a house in Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor ahead of the release of its Mission to Burnley film in September.

It features Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and owner Alan Pace and will be shown in the opening sequence of the documentary.

Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house on Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house on Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house on Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house on Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house on Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house on Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house on Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house on Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house on Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house on Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house on Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house on Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Turf Moor