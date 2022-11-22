Ex-Rangers and Sunderland midfielder backs former Burnley boss for Ibrox vacancy following Giovanni van Bronckhorst sacking
Former Sunderland and Rangers midfielder Alex Rae believes that ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche would be a good fit at Ibrox.
The 55-time Scottish champions are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who had been in charge for just over a year having replaced title-winning Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.
A club statement read: "Rangers Football Club confirms it has parted company with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The board would like to put on record sincere thanks to Gio for all his efforts since his appointment as manager.
"Arriving at the club just over a year ago, Gio led the club to a fifth European final and won the Scottish Cup last May. He also led the team to the club’s first Champions League qualification in 12 years.
Most Popular
-
1
Burnley players ranked with big-hitters handed controversial ratings despite key contributions during Championship charge
-
2
Burnley move was a "win-win situation" for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Jordan Beyer — who prepared for life in the Championship by facing Bayern Munich stars Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry
"Unfortunately, results and performances over recent months haven’t met expectations and the decision was made by the board to terminate the contract of the manager.
"The search for the new manager is now underway."
QPR manager Michael Beale is the odds on favourite for the role, while Kevin Muscat is also in the running according to bookmakers, but Dyche is a 6/1 chance and third favourite for the position.
"When you look at the timing of the sacking, it makes sense,” said Rae, in a conversation with Grosvenor Sport. “There's time to appoint a new manager who will have time with the squad before the league resumes.
"You can't afford to lose points in that manner and to the teams they've lost to recently. One of the things I've realised with football in recent years is that the injuries the managers have to deal with become secondary, and it's all about results now.
"When you're losing points in games when you should be winning, it becomes very difficult, and at this stage, Celtic don't seem to be dropping many points.
“There are interesting candidates out there, if you look at Sean Dyche, with the experience he has, he'll need reassurance there's money to be spent to give him a fighting chance.
"Celtic have spent in the last few transfer windows, so whoever comes in will need a guarantee for signings to be made in the transfer windows.”