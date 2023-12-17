Former top flight goalkeeper Shay Given is confident Burnley stopper James Trafford will learn from his mistakes in the Premier League.

Trafford got sucked under a corner and failed to make contact with the delivery, which allowed Amadou Onana to head home into the back of the empty net.

Analysing the error on Match of the Day, Given had some interesting advice for the inexperienced Burnley keeper.

“I was 21 when I went to Newcastle and started my career, you’re learning every single week,” he told presenter Gary Lineker.

“Vincent Kompany says his team is learning and the Premier League is the toughest league, it’s the most watched league with all of the eyes and cameras on you, but he will learn and he will get better.

“Last week at Brighton he was Man of the Match, so he just needs a consistent run of form.

Everton's Senegalese-born Belgian midfielder #08 Amadou Onana heads the ball past Burnley's English goalkeeper #01 James Trafford for the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on December 16, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“If we look at the first goal, it’s a bit of a mismatch between Onana and [Josh] Brownhill. The team around him can help him as well, get them blocked off. [Jacob] Bruun Larsen should block him and free the space for Trafford.

“Trafford is actually in a good position. I always used to say to myself, set yourself in a good position. He takes a couple of steps forward when he should actually stay, because he’s in a really good starting position.

“I must also highlight that he jumps off both feet, which is not ideal. You get more height jumping off one foot. He can’t get up.

“It’s a brilliant header, there’s no getting away from that, but he’s jumping off both feet and punching with both hands as well. If you’re coming that far, you have to get something on it. Even if he goes with one hand he can go higher and even if he opens his hand up, he can help it on its way.

“There was another example in the second-half which was very similar. Brownhill again should do better with Onana, but this time Trafford does get a hand on it.

“He gets a bit of luck because it comes off the post, but as a goalkeeper you have to help it on, especially when you’re playing against a Sean Dyche team because he’s just going to load the keeper every single time.