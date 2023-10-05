Ex-Liverpool & Fulham man makes emphatic Burnley survival claim following Luton Town win
It comes after Vincent Kompany’s men got up and running with their first league win of the season on Tuesday night, overcoming fellow newly promoted side Luton Town 2-1.
It’s been a challenging start to the campaign for the Clarets, who now sit 18th on four points from their opening seven games.
Despite the indifferent start, Murphy has been impressed with what he’s seen of Kompany’s men.
“I like them, I think they’re best equipped of the promoted teams to stay up,” he told talkSPORT.
“I was at the Forest game where they got a draw and they played well. They were composed and you can see what they’re trying to do. There’s an obvious plan.
“The argument is always the same, when you come out of the Championship you have to adapt, you can’t play the same way, you’re going to get done…
“I think he (Kompany) is learning on the job, he’s never managed in the Premier League and a lot of those players have never played in the Premier League but I see some quality there and some composure and calm in the games I’ve seen.
“I don’t see them and think ‘wow, they’ve got no chance, they’re headless, they’re all over the place’. They play with a style, a possession-based philosophy that might just sneak them out.”
Murphy added: “I don’t see Burnley going long ball or adapting but I do see them varying their play at times. Vincent Kompany is not daft, he knows you can’t only play one way.
“I think they’ve got enough, I do. In fact I’m going to go on a limb and say they will stay up. I think Wolves will go.
“The difference could be the fact they’ve got a striker in Lyle Foster. He’s got three in six and he’s missed a couple of games. He’s a good player. He’s strong, he’s a workaholic.
“You know what it’s like down there when teams are struggling for goals. They’ve also signed a lad called (Zeki) Amdouni who has beautiful balance, he’s a dribbler, he gets them up the pitch.
“They will have games where they get done against the quality, but when you look at the teams they’re up against like Bournemouth and Everton, I think they can do it. In fact they will do it.”