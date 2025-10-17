Ex-Claret believes Burnley can stay up this season - but only on one condition

Former Claret Clarke Carlisle remains confident Scott Parker can keep Burnley in the Premier League this season.

It’s been a challenging start to the campaign for the Clarets, who have lost five of their first seven games to sit inside the bottom three.

Their fixture list has been far from kind though, with those five defeats coming against Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

With some kinder-looking fixtures coming up, starting with a home game against Leeds United tomorrow and a trip to bottom side Wolves next week, Burnley do have the opportunity to add some crucial points to the board.

But if the Clarets do end up dropping down back to the Championship this season, Carlisle believes it will be down to one key factor.

“For the first five weeks of Burnley’s season, I was full of unbridled optimism,” he told William Hill. “You don’t often see Championship teams with a solid defensive record translating that into the Premier League and what I saw of them in the opening few games, it looked promising.

Carlisle believes Burnley can stay up this season (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“They’ve got new players in the squad such as Kyle Walker and the transition with these additions looks to be going well.

“That being said, to win games and keep yourselves in the race to avoid relegation, you still need to score goals. I know Jaidon Anthony has been putting a few in the back of the net this season, but the question is whether that’ll be enough as the season progresses.

“If there’s a point where Burnley drop off, it’ll be for a lack of goals, but I still believe that they have enough to stay in the Premier League under Scott Parker as a bare minimum this season.”

