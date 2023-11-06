Ex-Burnley skipper makes quick return to management with League Two side

Burnley favourite Graham Alexander has returned to management after spending just three weeks out of the game.

The 52-year-old was sacked by MK Dons in October after just 16 games in charge, having failed to win any of his last eight league games.

But his absence hasn’t lasted long, with Bradford City offering him the opportunity to make a quick return.

The former Clarets captain has penned a contract that will keep him with Bradford until the end of the 2025/25 campaign.

He replaces Mark Hughes, who was sacked at the start of October after leaving the Bantams in 18th place in the League Two table.

Kevin McDonald, another former Burnley man, initially took over as interim player-manager, but he’s since returned to his playing role only.

Alexander, who takes charge of his first game at home to Barrow on Saturday, will be assisted by Chris Lucketti.

Upon making the move to Valley Parade, Alexander said: “It is really good to be here. I am very excited about the role, the potential of the team and the club.

“Me and Chris have been here quite a few times as a management duo competing against Bradford City, but it will be good to be on the right side now.

“When the stadium is full and the crowd is behind the team, it is a really difficult venue to come and play at, so we have to make it a tough place for everyone else to visit.

“Joining a club, you have to look at the short-term improvements you can make, but also look at the potential of what you can do. Here, for me, that scope is endless.

“I am really excited for the weekend. You will not see me sat down in the dugout too much, but we know what this venue is like for a game of football and we are looking forward to getting our supporters behind this team and bringing them excitement.”

Alexander has also managed Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe United and Salford City.