Ex-Burnley man Dwight McNeil bravely opens up on harrowing ordeal caring for long-term girlfriend

The 24-year-old has had to juggle playing for Everton while also caring for his long-term girlfriend Megan Sharpley in recent months.

She was forced to have an operation just after Christmas to remove a large tumour, which measured at approximately 20cm by 19cm, that was growing on her ovary.

Though the operation to remove the growth was successful, Megan still faces four months of rehabilitation, while the pair also wait on results from laboratory tests to uncover the extent of any further treatment.

“It was a difficult period for us both,” McNeil admitted.

“I could have had time off to be with her but Meg insisted I went in every day, trained and played.

“I think we both agreed on that front early on – for my own sanity, really, because she knows how much I love football. That’s what kept me distracted for a few hours at a time. But there’s no getting away from the fact it was a tough time.

“One of the hardest parts was not really knowing what the problem was for a while, but she was really poorly and it was a case of trying to find out what was wrong.

“It’s the first time in my life things have really changed and because of that you see things from a different perspective. I think I’ve learned a lot in the past few months, on and off the pitch.”

McNeil credits two former Clarets in Sean Dyche and James Tarkowksi among those to have provided invaluable support during the ordeal.

“The club have been really good about the whole situation, I can’t thank them all enough,” McNeil added.

“The gaffer has been really supportive and, actually just before this interview, he asked me how Meg is feeling and getting on. He checks on me regularly and the club have let me know throughout that they would help in any way they possibly can, which has been great for us.

“I told Shay [Seamus Coleman] and Tarky [James Tarkowski], who are my two closest mates in those early days when we first found out as well. They are both first-class people.

“Seamus is Seamus - just an unbelievable guy who would help you with anything. Tarky as well - I guess he’s like my big brother, having known him for so long.

“We’ve been close ever since our time at Burnley. He bullies me sometimes as well, he’s definitely like a big brother!

“But no, Tarky and I spend a lot of time together away from football. Meg is close with his family and we all get on, so they’ve been close throughout it all.

“I’m really thankful to both of them.”

McNeil added: “Going into Christmas was really difficult, knowing what was coming up.

“On the day of the operation, we got to the hospital at around 7am and it was just a case of waiting. I was with her, then she was taken down to have it done at 10.30am and under anaesthetic for just under three hours. That was the longest three hours of my life. Your mind is racing.