Ex-Burnley, Leicester City & Chelsea midfielder announces early retirement at the age of 33

Former Burnley loanee Danny Drinkwater has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The midfielder hasn’t made an appearance since leaving Reading in the summer of 2022.

In an interview with the High Performance podcast, Drinkwater revealed now was the right time to hang up the boots to end the “limbo”.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's probably been a long time coming, especially with the last year, but I think it's time to officially announce it now,” he said.

“I didn't think it would bother me but saying it then it's almost like scratching a nerve a bit.

“I think I've been ready for it, not stopping at my peak and it's simmered down a bit, that's helped the transition.

“I think I've been in limbo for too long, I've either been wanting to play but not getting the opportunities to play at a level where I felt valued.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Danny Drinkwater of Burnley in action during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on August 28, 2019 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just thought I'm restless here for no reason, I'm happy not playing football, but I'm happy playing football, so do I just shake hands with the sport?

“It's all I've known, it's been my life since I was six or seven, it was never going to be an easy thing.

“I think the way it's died down has definitely helped. If I was playing week in, week out and had to stop through injury or age I think it would be trickier.

“I've had quite a few offers from Championship clubs, but I never felt the burn, it did nothing for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drinkwater came through the academy at Manchester United but never made a competitive outing for the Red Devils.

He did, however, spend time out on loan with Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Watford and Barnsley.

He made his name with Leicester City, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in 2014 before playing a prominent part in their miraculous title win two years later.

That earned Drinkwater a big money move to Chelsea, but it didn’t work out and he was eventually loaned out to Burnley during the 2019/20 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad