MOTD pundit Alan Shearer explains why it's too easy to get 'joy' against Burnley

Burnley have been warned by top pundit Alan Shearer that they must find a way to deal with teams pressing them high up the pitch.

It comes after both of Bournemouth’s goals during their 2-1 victory on Saturday came from the Clarets being caught in possession.

It’s been a recurring theme of their season, with players taking far too much time on the ball and being dispossessed too easily as a result.

“You know against this Burnley side if you get it right, like [Antoine] Semenyo did for the first goal, you’ll get a bit of joy,” Shearer said on Match of the Day.

“They win the ball up high, they’re in on goal and it’s a really good finish.

“It’s a similar thing [for the second goal], this time with [Philip] Billing. They win it on the halfway line and it’s a fantastic finish. But it all comes from the press, because Burnley are not very good at that and they give you chances.

“We’ve seen it happen before this season and we’ve seen them be punished for it. We saw it at Newcastle where they thought they had time on the ball to turn, but you’re not going to get that at this level. When you’re going to be closed down, teams are going to do it right and you’re going to get punished.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: BBC Presenter Alan Shearer during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on March 21, 2021 in Leicester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“It was a similar thing against Chelsea, they try to play out, they lose it on the turnover and they get punished. They give so many goals away by doing that.

“I understand that’s the way Kompany wants them to play, but if you get your press right against Burnley you’re going to get goals. They are being caught so many times.”

Shearer’s fellow pundit and former Claret Ian Wright also weighed in on the VAR controversy that ended the game at the Vitality Stadium.

Kompany vocally spoke out about the official’s decision not to check a potential handball during the dying stages of stoppage-time as Sander Berge looked to bundle the ball home from close range.

“I’d agree with Vincent Kompany, he has to have a look at that,” Wright said.

“From where that started with [Charlie] Mepham holding onto him as well, they’re saying Sander Berge is fouling him but he was holding onto his shirt for a while and he wouldn’t even let it go. His arm is up there because he wouldn’t let his shirt go. When he’s jumped his arm has gone up.