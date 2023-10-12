News you can trust since 1877
Ex-Burnley, Bournemouth & West Ham forward announces his retirement at the age of 33

Former Burnley forward Junior Stanislas has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 15:51 BST
Stanislas has revealed injuries have caught up with him and he’s now “at peace” with the decision to call it a day.

It comes after the wide man left Bournemouth at the end of last season following nine years on the South Coast.

He hadn’t featured for the Cherries since last November as a result of a back injury.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot before the season ended last year,” he told Sky Sports.

“But the time is right now to announce my retirement, put it out to everyone so I can put it to bed really.

“The last couple of years I’ve had quite a few years. I’ve always had niggles throughout my career, missed games and stuff, but in the last couple of years it’s been more consistent.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Junior Stanislas of AFC Bournemouth applauds their fans after the final whistle of the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Southampton FC at Vitality Stadium on October 19, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Junior Stanislas of AFC Bournemouth applauds their fans after the final whistle of the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Southampton FC at Vitality Stadium on October 19, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
“I had quite a bad back injury, I slipped a disc last year and then tried to manage it, but it didn’t really clear up.

“Because of that, it’s been a long time coming but it’s a decision I made peace with a while ago.”

Stanislas began his career with West Ham after coming through the Hammers’ academy, before linking up with the Clarets in 2011.

He made 101 appearances for the club, scoring nine times, before departing to join Bournemouth in 2014.

He also spent time on loan with Southend United while coming through the youth ranks with West Ham.

Stanislas represented England at Under-20 and Under-21 level, but never received a cap for the senior team.

