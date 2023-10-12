Ex-Burnley, Bournemouth & West Ham forward announces his retirement at the age of 33

Former Burnley forward Junior Stanislas has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stanislas has revealed injuries have caught up with him and he’s now “at peace” with the decision to call it a day.

It comes after the wide man left Bournemouth at the end of last season following nine years on the South Coast.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He hadn’t featured for the Cherries since last November as a result of a back injury.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot before the season ended last year,” he told Sky Sports.

“But the time is right now to announce my retirement, put it out to everyone so I can put it to bed really.

“The last couple of years I’ve had quite a few years. I’ve always had niggles throughout my career, missed games and stuff, but in the last couple of years it’s been more consistent.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Junior Stanislas of AFC Bournemouth applauds their fans after the final whistle of the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Southampton FC at Vitality Stadium on October 19, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had quite a bad back injury, I slipped a disc last year and then tried to manage it, but it didn’t really clear up.

“Because of that, it’s been a long time coming but it’s a decision I made peace with a while ago.”

Stanislas began his career with West Ham after coming through the Hammers’ academy, before linking up with the Clarets in 2011.

He made 101 appearances for the club, scoring nine times, before departing to join Bournemouth in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also spent time on loan with Southend United while coming through the youth ranks with West Ham.