Ex-Burnley and Arsenal man makes Vincent Kompany claim amid Clarets' fight against relegation

The Clarets have it all to play for during the final eight games, sitting four points adrift of safety.

It’s largely been a difficult campaign for Kompany’s men, who have still only won four games all season, but they’ve picked up in recent weeks with three games without defeat.

Points deductions to relegation rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest have also aided their cause.

Dixon, who began his career with the Clarets, is happy Burnley’s hierarchy have kept faith with their man in the dugout.

Speaking to BetVictor, the ex-Arsenal man said: “I’m not surprised that Burnley haven’t sacked Vincent Kompany.

“I like the fact that he’s been given the opportunity to keep them up, even if they do end up getting relegated.

“Survival was a tall order for Burnley and the only reason why everyone got overly keen on them staying up was because it was Vincent Kompany in charge. It is not easy.

“If they do go down then I’d like to see him stay at Burnley and get them back up again. Then he could have another go at surviving in the Premier League because the team will have developed further. I don’t believe that they should sack him now.

“I think managers should be given at least two years at any club. If it was up to me then everyone would get a two-year contract in which they can’t be sacked until they’ve seen that period out, but I know that isn’t going to happen. I like to see development and it is so easy nowadays to get rid of a manager after a bad run.

“It takes time to bring everything together with the players and no-one sees what goes on during the week on the training pitch, what he is trying to do and how hard he is working to get it right. The Premier League is brutal if you don’t get things exactly right.”

Dixon does, however, want to see Kompany change tact in a bid to get some more results on the board.

“I think it is going to be very difficult for Kompany to keep Burnley in the Premier League,” the 60-year-old added.

“Every week I look at their results and they just get beaten again and again. However, I think there is enough fight in him and seemingly his team to give it a good go.