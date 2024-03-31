'Something special': Josh Cullen shares Burnley hope after 10-men battle to well-earned Chelsea draw
The Clarets came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge after playing over 45 minutes with a man less following Lorenz Assignon’s controversial dismissal.
Vincent Kompany’s men could even have won it at the death when Jay Rodriguez rattled the crossbar with a late header.
As it is, Burnley now sit just four points adrift of safety ahead of Tuesday night’s clash against Wolves at Turf Moor.
But reflecting on Saturday’s battling efforts, Cullen was understandably delighted with his side’s display.
“We’re really pleased with the point,” he told Clarets+.
“I thought he played well in the first-half as well, I don’t think we deserved to go in 1-0 down.
“But we showed our spirit, we showed the fight we’ve still got because it would have been easy to use the 10 men as an excuse and chuck the towel in.
“But the group we’ve got and the staff we’ve got, we believed we could come out and get a result, so hopefully this will turn out to be a very important point come the end of the season.”
Cullen got Burnley back on level terms just after half-time after Cole Palmer had given Chelsea the lead from the penalty spot.
The midfielder, who also assisted Dara O’Shea’s late equaliser, lashed home from the edge of the box following a quick one-two with Josh Brownhill.
“I was obviously delighted,” he said.
“It’s something I’ve been working on. When I get into forward areas I want to create more and try and score more goals, so to get one was a really good feeling.
“Credit to all the lads though. To come away with something when you’re down to 10 men, especially at such a tough place to go, I think we can be really pleased.”
Playing the entirety of the second-half with 10 men, it was inevitable Burnley would come under large spells of pressure.
So it proved, but aside from one moment where Palmer bagged his second of the game with a clinical finish, the Clarets put everything on the line in their bid for a positive result.
“All the lads put a shift in,” Cullen said.
“The back four were brilliant, the subs were brilliant, I thought Jay [Rodriguez] was unreal at holding the ball up for us and Aro [Muric] made some massive saves, as he always does.
“We had a really good shape about us, we worked really hard and put our bodies on the line with a good defensive display.”
Cullen concluded: “We’ve got eight massive games to go and we have to go into every one believing we can win them. We do believe we can beat anyone on our day.
“We’ve got a busy week now, so we’re going to need the full squad. We’re going to need everyone to pull together but we’ve got a good spirit in there, so we believe we can do something special.”
