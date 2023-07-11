Ex-Bristol City man nets brace as Burnley beat League One side to continue winning streak

Academy youngster Joe Westley also added his name on the scoresheet as the Clarets overcame League One side Port Vale 3-1.

The behind-closed-doors friendly took place at Burnley’s Barnfield training ground earlier this afternoon.

Vincent Kompany’s side have already beaten fellow third tier sides Fleetwood Town (3-2) and Burton Albion (1-0) this summer.

The club confirmed earlier today they will face Spanish side Real Betis in a pre-season friendly as part of their preparation for their return to the Premier League.

Kompany’s men will face the La Liga outfit on Friday, July 28, with the game kicking off at 7.30pm local time.

The friendly will not take place at Betis’ home ground, but will instead be hosted at the Estadio Nuevo Colombino, in the Spanish city of Huelva.

Brownhill was at the double during Burnley's behind-closed-doors win

Ticket details and further information will follow in due course, the club has announced.

The game will see Kompany reunite with his former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, who is now in charge of Betis.

"We won trophies together so that always creates a bond as you've done something special together,” Kompany told the club’s official website.

"He had me as a player and now I'm ageing a bit now so I'll be on the touchline and it will be nice to see him and share some special memories.

"His team have done really well in La Liga (finishing sixth) and it will be good to see where we are at against a top European side."

The game comes off the back of Burnley’s second pre-season training camp in Lisbon, Portugal.

Prior to that, Kompany’s men will face Belgian side Genk in friendly action at the Cegeka Arena on Saturday, July 22 (6.30m kick-off).

The games will form as vital preparation ahead of Burnley’s season opener against reigning champions Man City.

Pep Guardiola’s treble winners make the short trip to Turf Moor for the opening game of the Premier League season on Friday, August 11.

Pre-season so far

Fleetwood Town – 3-2 win

Burton Albion – 1-0 win