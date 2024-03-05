'Every book says it': Vincent Kompany on why Burnley's adversity will be of benefit in the long run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets are currently enduring a miserable season in the Premier League, languishing in 19th with just three wins to their name from 27 games.

Unless something drastic happens between now and the end of the campaign, Kompany’s side will be heading back to the Championship.

The gap to safety currently stands at 11 points and their current form doesn’t make for pleasant reading either, having failed to win any of their last nine league games.

Kompany is opting to look at the positives though, believing the challenges of this season will benefit both himself and his squad later down the line.

When asked if the club’s current plight will take a mental toll on his players, Kompany said: “It’s when you progress the most. Every book says it, it’s just really rough to be in it. That’s all it is. That’s why you get better.

“The absurdity of this job is that I’ll probably feel as though I’ve improved more in this year than I ever have in my life.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley looks dejected during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on March 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“But the reality is you’re judged by results, so you’re not getting to tell this story until you’re back having your wins, that’s all it is.

“These moments are useful, they’re just not nice.”

The Clarets return to action next weekend when they face West Ham at the London Stadium.