Everton v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for must-win survival showdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Wolves, coupled with Nottingham Forest’s win against Fulham, leaves Vincent Kompany’s side six points adrift of safety.

Everton are one of the sides Burnley are able to catch, with Sean Dyche’s men – who could still face a seconds points deduction – currently seven points higher up the table.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toffees picked up a point in midweek, coming from behind to draw 1-1 away to Newcastle United.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Everton’s Goodison Park stadium on Saturday, April 6. Kick-off is at 3pm.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: A general view of the inside of the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on March 02, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

No. The game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorenz Assignon is back available for selection after missing Burnley’s midweek draw with Wolves through suspension.

James Trafford was also a noticeable absentee from Burnley’s bench for that game, missing out through illness.

Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond have all been missing in recent weeks through injury.

As for Everton, Dele Alli, Arnaut Danjuma and Lewis Dobbin will all miss out.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On many occasions now we’ve shown we can be a really difficult team to play against, so now it’s that step of getting results.

“In the end I’m absolutely fine with that defining whether you’re in the end deserving to stay in the league or not. You have to pick up results, that’s the name of the game.

“For us to go out there and try and do that, it’s not a bad challenge. It’s also good for the team to look forward to these types of games.”

What are the predicted teams?

Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Tawkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Gomes, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Vitinho, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Fofana

Who is the referee?

Michael Oliver. He’s overseen 28 games this season, dishing out 117 yellow cards and four reds. He took charge of Burnley’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates back in November.

What are the latest odds?

Everton: 8/13

Draw: 3/1

Burnley: 4/1