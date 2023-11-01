Everton v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for Carabao Cup last 16 clash

Burnley take a short break from their Premier League campaign this evening when they take on Everton in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup.

Vincent Kompany’s men will be looking to bounce back from what was another disappointing defeat in the league on Saturday, going down 2-1 to relegation rivals Bournemouth.

But they head to Goodison Park looking to build on their previous cup wins against Nottingham Forest and Salford City, with a place in the quarter-finals of the competition on the line.

The Clarets will be reunited with their old boss Sean Dyche for the first time since his sacking in April 2022.

Despite a troubled period off the pitch, Dyche’s Toffees have picked up on it in recent weeks, moving up to 15th in the table and five points clear of safety.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: A general view of the crowd watching from the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on April 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The match is being held at Everton’s Goodison Park stadium on Wednesday, November 1. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is it on TV?

No. West Ham v Arsenal and Manchester United v Newcastle United are the two fixtures to have been selected for live coverage.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Question marks remain over the availability of Lyle Foster after the striker missed Saturday’s game against Bournemouth through illness.

Elsewhere, Connor Roberts returns after serving his one-match ban for the red card he was shown against Brentford for two bookable offences.

Johann Gudmundsson is back fit having made his return from injury at the weekend, but Hjlamar Ekdal, Jordan Beyer, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi all remain sidelined.

As for Everton, Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli are all unavailable.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“For us it’s an opportunity for sure in terms of getting the boots back on and getting back on the grass, that’s the best way to talk.

“In the end, whoever plays, it’s still the team talking and still the team sending a message, so if I was them I would want to be back out on the grass as quickly as possible, so this is their opportunity.”

What are the predicted teams?

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Harrison, Danjuma, Doucoure, Beto

Burnley: Muric, Vitinho, O’Shea, Delcroix, Taylor, Cullen, Cork, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Rodriguez

Who is the referee?

Michael Salisbury. He’s officiated six games so far this season, dishing out 13 yellow cards and no reds. One of those games was Burnley’s 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Turf Moor back in August.

What are the latest odds?

Everton: 1/1

Draw: 23/10

Burnley: 13/5