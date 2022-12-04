England 'leaked' line-up v Senegal: Gareth Southgate makes big decisions on Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal men - photo gallery
Gareth Southgate is embracing the increased expectations, selection headaches and chance to put smiles on supporters’ faces at a challenging time as England face Senegal in the World Cup last-16.
All eyes will be on cavernous Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday evening as the Group B winners play their first knockout match on the world stage since the agonising extra-time semi-final loss to Croatia in 2018.
England built on that performance by winning bronze at the following year’s Nations League before going on a memorable run to last year’s European Championship final at Wembley.
It’s now make or break in Qatar and the question on everyone’s lips is what team Southgate will pick.
Here is a ‘leaked’ England line-up based on various reports surrounding his selection for the clash with Senegal.