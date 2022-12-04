Gareth Southgate is embracing the increased expectations, selection headaches and chance to put smiles on supporters’ faces at a challenging time as England face Senegal in the World Cup last-16.

All eyes will be on cavernous Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday evening as the Group B winners play their first knockout match on the world stage since the agonising extra-time semi-final loss to Croatia in 2018.

England built on that performance by winning bronze at the following year’s Nations League before going on a memorable run to last year’s European Championship final at Wembley.

It’s now make or break in Qatar and the question on everyone’s lips is what team Southgate will pick.

Here is a ‘leaked’ England line-up based on various reports surrounding his selection for the clash with Senegal.

Jordan Pickford England's mainstay between the sticks for several tournaments now. He's one of the first names on the team-sheet

Kyle Walker Back from injury and after impressing against Wales the Manchester City man is expected to continue at right back.

Harry Maguire His Manchester United career may be in limbo but Maguire is a Southgate favourite and has repaid his manager's faith so far in Qatar.

John Stones The Manchester City man is a nailed on starter for the Three Lions when fit. Nearly got on the scoresheet in the big win against Wales.