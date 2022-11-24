The right back, who started the Three Lions' 6-2 win over Iran in Group B on Monday, told the tale of his clash with winger Ross Wallace, who is now working within the Clarets' Academy.

The Newcastle United defender, 32, who has also played for Spurs and Atletico Madrid since his Turf Moor departure in 2015, claimed he was headbutted by the Scotsman while former boss Sean Dyche looked on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trippier, in conversation with ex-strikers Chris Brown and Jon Parkin on the Undr The Cosh Podcast, said: "I think it was Tom Heaton who was kicking the ball out and he [Wallace] was pulling my shirt.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: Kieran Trippier of England during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"I asked him what he was doing and as I turned back to him he’s given me a f***ing little nut in the eye. I’ve still got the scar now above my eye. We had it out on the pitch."

Burnley's Player of the Year in 2011/12, who was inducted into the PFA Team of the Year in successive seasons, continued: "One thing I didn’t like about that was he did it when I wasn’t looking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we had it out – and then it was alright after that. It was one of them. In the heat of the moment you want to have it all out on the pitch. I went in to get it stitched and, to be fair, he came in and apologised. It was one of those where it is just not worth it.

"Sean Dyche was fine. He wouldn’t jump in, he was just like let them have it. Ever since then, we’ve been fine. He [Wallace] is good banter. He’s a great guy to be fair Ross. Those incidents happen all the time in football. You just get on with it."

Advertisement Hide Ad