Ekdal & Gudmundsson: Burnley injury update ahead of Boxing Day encounter against Liverpool

Johann Gudmundsson is close to making his return from injury for Burnley after missing out for the second game running during the Fulham win.

The winger hasn’t made an appearance for the Clarets since picking up a knock during the 1-1 draw against Brighton earlier this month.

Manager Vincent Kompany was hopeful of having Gudmundsson back involved at Craven Cottage on Saturday, but the 33-year-old wasn’t named in Burnley’s match-day squad.

Kompany suggested there is a chance he could be back for the Boxing Day clash against Liverpool though, while Hjalmar Ekdal could also make his return – having also been kept out of action since the Brighton encounter.

When asked about player availability for the Liverpool game, Kompany said: “I don’t think we had any issues against Fulham. Hopefully we’ll have a few players like Gudmundsson make the squad.

“With Ekdal it’s not too long, but right now I can’t say which players will be available. We’ll see.”

Jack Cork and Aaron Ramsey are unlikely to feature, while Luca Koleosho is a long-term absentee.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Clarets also continue to manage the minutes of Lyle Foster, who made his first start since October during Saturday’s 2-0 win against Fulham.

“I kept checking,” Kompany said.

"We flipped it last week. He came on and played 45 minutes, this week he started and made 55 or 60 minutes.