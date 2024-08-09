EFL expert pinpoints Burnley issue for Scott Parker after issuing promotion prediction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EFL expert Don Goodman says he expects Burnley to challenge for promotion if new boss Scott Parker is able to effectively handle his big squad.

The Clarets are among the favourites to seal an instant return to the Premier League following their relegation under Vincent Kompany last time out.

Now under the guidance of Parker, a two-time promotion winner from this level, Burnley will be expecting to be up and among the leading contenders.

While Goodman expects the Clarets to challenge, he does expect Parker to face some difficulty managing such a bloated squad - which is in desperate need of trimming down prior to the August 30 transfer deadline.

Giving his Championship predictions on the eve of the new season, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Goodman told Grosvenor Sport: “I've got to go with Leeds United as champions.

“I don't think that the three relegated teams are as strong as Leicester, Southampton and Leeds were last season. Again, we've still got to wait and see what the exact makeup of the squads is once the transfer window slams shut.

“Leeds United's performance last season, in every other single Championship season, would have got them promoted. The top four last season as a group of four, rather than as individual teams, was the best I've ever seen. I don't think it's going to be of the same level this season and that is with respect to Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United.

“Those challenging at the top, you've got to say it will be the three relegated clubs because most of the time that happens and certainly at least two of them are up there.

“So Burnley have got a massive squad, which is going to take some managing. I mean, you look at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and Steve Cooper was pulling his hair out because he had literally too many players.

"That is difficult to manage and organise on a daily basis, just in terms of training and keeping everybody motivated and included. So I would expect a lot of players to leave Burnley as they went heavy across the last couple of summers and they have some real quality.

“They have quality with the likes of Luca Koleosho, Lyle Foster and Wilson Odobert. They’ve got players that were there when they won the league with over 100 points. Scott Parker is a possession-based coach and he's inherited a very technically gifted group of players that will be able to play possession-based football, so I would expect Burnley to be up there.”