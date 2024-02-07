Burnley will be looking to spring a surprise when they take on title-challenging Liverpool next weekend.
Vincent Kompany’s men came from two goals down to salvage a late point against Fulham during their 2-2 draw on Saturday.
Despite the late jubilation, the result does little for Burnley’s survival hopes – with the gap to safety now stretching to seven points.
Liverpool, meanwhile, suffered a setback in their bid to claim the Premier League title with a 3-1 defeat to rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.
In the reverse fixture, Jurgen Klopp’s men emerged 2-0 winners at Turf Moor.
Heading into the encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits: