Early team news for Liverpool v Burnley: Five players injured, seven doubtful and one suspended - gallery

Early team news ahead of Burnley’s trip to Liverpool on Saturday
By Matt Scrafton
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:14 GMT

Burnley will be looking to spring a surprise when they take on title-challenging Liverpool next weekend.

Vincent Kompany’s men came from two goals down to salvage a late point against Fulham during their 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Despite the late jubilation, the result does little for Burnley’s survival hopes – with the gap to safety now stretching to seven points.

Liverpool, meanwhile, suffered a setback in their bid to claim the Premier League title with a 3-1 defeat to rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.

In the reverse fixture, Jurgen Klopp’s men emerged 2-0 winners at Turf Moor.

Heading into the encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The defender was sent off for receiving two yellow cards against Arsenal and must serve a one-match ban.

1. Ibrahaima Konate - suspended

The defender was sent off for receiving two yellow cards against Arsenal and must serve a one-match ban. Photo: Getty Images

The Liverpool defender continues his recovery from a long-term ACL injury.

2. Joel Matip - injured

The Liverpool defender continues his recovery from a long-term ACL injury. Photo: Getty Images

The midfielder has been struggling with growing pains and has still to be spotted back in training.

3. Stefan Bajcetic - injured

The midfielder has been struggling with growing pains and has still to be spotted back in training. Photo: Getty Images

The exciting teenage winger has a knee injury that's kept him out since December.

4. Ben Doak - injured

The exciting teenage winger has a knee injury that's kept him out since December. Photo: Getty Images

