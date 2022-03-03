Dyche doesn't expect Chelsea to be distracted by Abramovich sale

The Blues are at Turf Moor on Saturday, on the back of Wednesday’s announcement that the Russian oligarch had “taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club’s sponsors and partners”, on the back of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea have won every trophy there is to win since Abramovich bought the club from Ken Bates in June 2003, 19 in total, and his departure will leave an element of uncertainty at the club.

But Dyche, who was in charge at Watford and Burnley when takeovers went through, being replaced by Gianfranco Zola at Vicarage Road, expects Thomas Tuchel’s side to be a typically potent force at Turf Moor regardless: “They still have some top players, I don’t think they overly struggled at Luton, Luton gave a very good performance, and Chelsea, as they do, found big moments because they have big players.

LUTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: A detailed view of a mobile phone which displays a club statement from Roman Abramovich prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Luton Town and Chelsea at Kenilworth Road on March 02, 2022 in Luton, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"I think anything that does affect them is helpful, but I don’t really see that they’ve become a bad team, they have some fine players, and they’ll be a solid outfit as a minimum.