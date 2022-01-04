DONE DEAL: Young Clarets defender goes out on loan
Clarets defender Jacob Bedeau has joined SkyBet League One side Morecambe on loan until the end of the season.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:45 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:46 pm
The centre back, who joined Burnley in the summer on a two-year deal following his release from Scunthorpe United, has EFL experience, making 45 league appearances for the Iron, after seven for Bury.
The 22-year-old, who has featured for Michael Jackson's Under 23s side this season in Premier League Two, spent two years with Aston Villa after a £900,000 move from Bury in January 2017.