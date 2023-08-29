'Doesn't taste as sweet': Burnley's Lyle Foster reflects on scoring first Premier League goal in Aston Villa defeat

Lyle Foster admits it was a bittersweet feeling scoring his first Premier League goal during Burnley’s disappointing defeat to Aston Villa.

The 24-year-old pulled a goal back for Vincent Kompany’s side at the start of the second-half having trailed 2-0 at the interval.

While a comeback was briefly on the cards, Mo Diaby would score on the counter-attack to seal a 3-1 victory for the visitors.

Reflecting on his mixed feelings following a second straight defeat, Foster told the club’s official website: “I am very grateful to get my first goal and open my account in the Premier League.

“It doesn’t taste as sweet as I would have liked, but I’m really happy to get my first goal in the top flight.

“We pushed for the equaliser and tried to get a second goal after that but it wasn’t meant to be."

Burnley were very much second best during the first-half as Unai Emery’s men cut them apart on the break.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Lyle Foster of Burnley celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on August 27, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Clarets rallied in the second period though and, despite the result, there will be some positives for Kompany to take.

"It was a difficult game against a very good side,” Foster added. “We tried to assert ourselves and we had moments in the game where we tried to do that.

“But the two early goals put us on the back foot and we had to go back to the drawing board. We have to keep going and try to stop conceding early goals as you can get punished in this league.

“There definitely was a swing in momentum, you could feel it from the crowd too. We had the momentum. It’s just unfortunate we couldn’t capitalise on it.

“The manager’s message at half-time was to go out and keep playing our football and it will come. I think we tried to do that, we just couldn’t find the equaliser.”

Foster added: “We have learnt a lot already so far. We have played two really good sides with exceptional players.