'Do you know what?': Vincent Kompany makes claim about Burnley's 2023 amid Premier League struggles

Vincent Kompany believes it’s important not to forget what an unforgettable year it’s been for Burnley.

It’s been a difficult start to the Premier League campaign for the Clarets, who face a big challenge to stave off relegation during the second half of the season.

Many had hoped Burnley would continue their incredible form from last season into the top flight and comfortably sit outside the bottom three.

Nevertheless, it’s easy to forget it was only seven months ago Burnley were lifting the Championship title after romping to first place in Kompany’s first season in charge, amassing an incredible 101 points.

The icing on the cake, of course, was winning the title against the old enemy at Ewood Park back in April.

Having been reminded of the club’s unforgettable 2023, Kompany admitted it’s not something he thinks about often enough.

“Do you know what? It’s nice that you mention it because sometimes I forget to reflect on it,” he said.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, is lifted up by his players after winning the Sky Bet Championship following victory against Blackburn Rovers after the Sky Bet Championship between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on April 25, 2023 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“When you just mention it like this, it’s actually been a fantastic year – 2023 was filled with all the memories and experiences you want to have in your life, lifting trophies, winning football matches and sharing moments with the fans.

“Not so long ago there were 60,000 people we shared a moment with in Burnley with a parade. Where we found 60,000 fans I don’t know! But they were there.