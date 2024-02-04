'Difficult one to take': Fulham boss makes 'naive' claim following Burnley's late comeback
The Cottagers looked to be cruising to their first win at Turf Moor in 73 years thanks to first-half goals from Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz.
But Burnley struck back twice in the second-half through substitute David Fofana to claim a 2-2 draw, with the equaliser coming deep into stoppage-time.
“It’s a really difficult one to take,” Silva said. “Unfortunately for us this is not the first time this has happened.
“Our performance until 2-1 was of a very, very good level. The way we controlled everything in the game, the way we were leading 2-0 and everyone was feeling 3-0 was coming for us much more than 2-1.
“We created many chances but of course the first goal we conceded gave them the belief and the crowd as well.
“The second goal can not happen at the level we are playing, we are naive in that moment and we are punished by it.
“It’s not fatigue, because even in that moment we are fresh enough on the pitch. These things can happen, but it’s not freshness. It’s being focused and not naive in some moments because you can be punished.
“Until it went 2-1 we were playing a very good game, we were leading the score but these are the details that is punishing us very hard this season and making a big difference in not being in another position in the table.”