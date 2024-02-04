'Difficult one to take': Fulham boss makes 'naive' claim following Burnley's late comeback

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cottagers looked to be cruising to their first win at Turf Moor in 73 years thanks to first-half goals from Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz.

“It’s a really difficult one to take,” Silva said. “Unfortunately for us this is not the first time this has happened.

“Our performance until 2-1 was of a very, very good level. The way we controlled everything in the game, the way we were leading 2-0 and everyone was feeling 3-0 was coming for us much more than 2-1.

“We created many chances but of course the first goal we conceded gave them the belief and the crowd as well.

“The second goal can not happen at the level we are playing, we are naive in that moment and we are punished by it.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Marco Silva, Manager of Fulham, looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Fulham FC at Turf Moor on February 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“It’s not fatigue, because even in that moment we are fresh enough on the pitch. These things can happen, but it’s not freshness. It’s being focused and not naive in some moments because you can be punished.