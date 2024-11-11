'Deserved a draw': Swansea City boss 'gutted' to come away empty-handed following late defeat to Burnley

A “gutted” Luke Williams thought his Swansea City side were unlucky to come away empty-handed following their dramatic late defeat to Burnley.

The Welsh outfit looked to be heading on their way to a hard-earned point at Turf Moor on Sunday as the game remained goalless until the dying seconds.

But Burnley snatched the three points right at the death after Jay Rodriguez came off the bench to convert a late penalty.

“It was a tough way to lose”, Williams said. “I thought we probably deserved a draw, so to lose all the points so late on is difficult.

“It was a tough game, but I think we held our own and we made it fairly tough for them as well. I think a draw would have been a fair result for both sides.

“I am really happy with the players though, really happy with them. I thought they were fantastic and I think the fans appreciated the performance from the players, although I know they will be as gutted as we are.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Swansea City manager Luke Williams during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Swansea City AFC at Turf Moor on November 10, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)

“I think they saw a team that was motivated and organised and they are the important things they have to see because they have come a very long way to watch us try and win a game and I am sure they recognised that in the performance.

“So I am happy with the players, but I am gutted for them.”