“Definitely similarities” between Kompany and Pep, says Taylor Harwood-Bellis

The 20-year-old centre back is on loan with the Clarets from Manchester City for the season, as he builds up his experience, having made eight appearances for his boyhood club since being handed his debut by Guardiola three years ago.

That was after City legend Kompany’s departure from the Etihad Stadium, as he left for Anderlecht after 11 glorious years with the Blues.

Kompany took Harwood-Bellis to Brussels on loan last season, and moved quickly to bring him to Turf Moor, and the Stockport-born youngster admits he sees much of Guardiola’s qualities in the Belgian: “Yeah, there are similarities, although this manager has his own view, the way he wants to get it across to the players, different ideas and principles.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Taylor Harwood-Bellis of England in action during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier match between England U21 and Andorra U21 on March 25, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“But there are definitely some similarities.

“When he needs to, he’ll get involved and make it clear exactly what he wants from you.

“When he does, you take it on board.

“They have detail and information on everything.

“He has the principles that he puts in play, and it’s down to us then.

“He wants it to become second nature to us and he won’t have to tell us as much.

“The standard in training is really good, the demands we all have on each other.

“That’s massive and we hope to continue it through the season.”

It helps that Kompany was Harwood-Bellis’ hero as he came through the ranks, playing in the same position, and he smiled: “Yeah, I was a City fan and him being a centre half, being the captain – a City legend. I looked up to him.

“He’s been massive, with the detail he goes into and the experience he’s got. The respect he has in he game.

“I’m guessing for most of the lads he’s a massive reason why they came here.

“He doesn’t overload with too much, but when he can go into detail, he does.

“Not just with the centre halves, everyone.

“He has great knowledge of the game, but he helps a lot being a centre half there – he’s been there and done it.”

And the loan move is as close to perfect from his point of view, playing games at a good standard, down the road from home, with much of the principles his parent club would approve of: “When we spoke about the move to Burnley, City felt it would be good for me, knowing the manager as they do, the size of the club, just come down from the Prem, It’s a perfect one for me.

“Playing matches is what I need, try to learn my trade, have to play well and stay in the team.

“City have a loan team who call you now and again, but otherwise they leave you to play.

“I’m a Burnley player now so I try to forget about City.