'Definitely not': Scott Parker makes Burnley admission after failure to test Leeds United goalkeeper

Scott Parker says Burnley will continue to be “ultra-critical” of their attacking play and insists he will never be happy with failing to register a shot on target.

It comes after the Clarets and Leeds United played out a dull and lifeless goalless draw at Turf Moor on Monday night.

The visitors registered the only shot on goal in the 89th minute, when James Trafford tipped over Dan James’ fierce effort.

But the Clarets, two glancing headers from Zian Flemming aside, struggled to create anything of note.

When asked if he can be happy with a performance at home without a shot on target, Parker said: “No, definitely not.

“We're always one to be ultra-critical, and the critical element of us at this present moment in time is exactly that.

“Again, let's not look past the fact we've played against a very good side, but 100 per cent there's a side to us where we need to improve and that side is clear really.”

Scott Parker chats with Josh Brownhill and Josh Cullen at half time during the Championship fixture against Leeds United at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

When asked what more could have been done in an attacking sense, Parker added: “Certainly in the second-half, we just lacked a little bit of control.

“I've been in the arena many times and the intentions of the players…if there's one thing that I will never be critical of with this group, it’s the intention.

“There's a group of men that absolutely give their everything, but in the second-half we just lacked a little something. That was mainly control and certainly staging our attacks and the game probably falls away from us a little bit.

“Now I've lived in that arena, and I understand at that moment where it is, it becomes really, really difficult, and the passes you're seeing or the spaces you're seeing sometimes are a little bit more difficult to find. That's probably what was occurring in the second-half.

“Defensively we were rock solid again. I get that isn’t fashionable, I get people don't want to talk about that, they want to highlight the fact that we've not scored many goals, but what this team have done so far this year defensively has been nothing short of remarkable and it's given us a platform at this present moment in time to be in and around where we are.”