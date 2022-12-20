Decision made on Connor Roberts' red card following Burnley defender's dismissal in 3-1 win over Boro

The Welsh right-back was facing a suspension on Wednesday evening after being red-carded in the 89th minute of the Clarets’ 3-1 win against Middlesbrough at Turf Moor at the weekend.

The 27-year-old, who played in all three group games for the Dragons at the World Cup in Qatar, was given his marching orders by referee David Webb after he was deemed to have handled Chuba Akpom’s header.

The ex-Swansea City man pleaded his innocence, claiming that he hadn’t made any contact with the ball, but the hosts were forced to finish the game with 10-men as goalkeeper Arijanet Muric saved the resulting penalty.

Burnley's Connor Roberts was adjudged to have hand balled in the area The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Middlesbrough - Saturday 17th December 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Burnley appealed the decision immediately, with replays clearly showing that the ball had come back off the crossbar, and the FA have since overturned Roberts’ red card, meaning he is now available for selection against the Red Devils.

Speaking to the Burnley Express in the aftermath, boss Vincent Kompany had said: "Until the 85th minute of this game everything was under control, we did as well as we could, and then there was a moment of madness and all of a sudden you see that this game could still turn.

"In the end we reacted well and after that I thought the team showed another side to them, again, then dug deep, hung in there and finished with a strong performance.