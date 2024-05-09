Dara O'Shea on the lessons Burnley must learn from horror Newcastle defeat when they face Tottenham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley can’t afford to make the same mistakes against Tottenham as they did during their one-sided defeat to Newcastle United.

That’s the message from Dara O’Shea ahead of a potentially season-defining trip to North London on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany’s side know they must beat Spurs to stand any chance of survival and hope Chelsea overcome Nottingham Forest later in the day.

Should that happen, it sets up a huge final day showdown between Burnley and Forest at Turf Moor on the final day.

But if the Clarets perform against Tottenham as they did against Newcastle last weekend, where they were soundly beaten 4-1, the chances of taking their fight against relegation to the last day are slim.

While O’Shea wants his side to write off that Newcastle game, he also knows they must use the defeat as a strict learning curve.

“There’s still two massive games to go. We’re not out of it until the final day,” the Irishman told Clarets+.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Burnley goalscorer Lyle Foster celebrates after scoring the third Burnely goal with Dara O' Shea (r) during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on April 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“Spurs is a big game for us. We know we have to go there and win with the results that have happened.

“We want to give ourselves the best chance going into the last day. We want to bring it back here and hopefully have something to play for.