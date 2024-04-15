Craig Bellamy makes bold claim about Burnley's survival chances despite frustrating Brighton draw

Craig Bellamy remains steadfast in his belief that Burnley are going to stay in the Premier League.
The Clarets wasted a golden chance to reduce the gap to safety to just four points on Saturday when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton.

With Nottingham Forest drawing with Wolves and Luton Town losing heavily to Manchester City, the gap remains at six points.

With only five games remaining, the outlook remains bleak for Vincent Kompany’s side, but his assistant is adamant the Clarets can still pull off the unthinkable and preserve their top flight status.

“It might be naive,” Bellamy admitted. “[But] I’ve got a three-year-old girl who still believes in rainbows and unicorns, maybe that’s through me.

“I honestly believe we’re going to get out of this situation, I believe we’re going to stay up. I really do.”

Saturday’s result against Brighton was all the more frustrating given Burnley broke the deadlock in the 74th minute through substitute Josh Brownhill.

Burnley's Welsh assistant manager Craig Bellamy arrives for the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on February 17, 2024. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP)Burnley's Welsh assistant manager Craig Bellamy arrives for the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on February 17, 2024. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP)
“Once you’re winning, of course you can definitely look at it that way,” Bellamy added.

“We were disappointed we weren’t leading in the first-half but to get ourselves in that position, of course you know it’s never over, especially in the Premier League, but we can completely understand the players being disappointed when they come in because we were in a winning position.

“We know how vital the points are at this present moment, we know the position we’re in, but can we recover and go again?

“We’ll recover and then we’ll have a good look at Sheffield United, we’ll go through the plan, we’ll go through the week and the players will be fine because they’ve shown their strength of character throughout this.

“There are five games left and 15 points, I honestly believe we’re going to get out of this. Is it rainbow and unicorns? I don’t know, but I honestly believe it.

“It’s up to you to transfer that to the players and the manager and then we have 15 points left to play for. On we go to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.”

