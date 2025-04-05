Coventry City v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets push for top two

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley take their promotion charge to Coventry City today looking to claim another big three points.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Daniel Farke’s men have won just one of their last five games, the Clarets are the division’s form side and remain unbeaten in their last 26 league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weekend they face another in-form side in Coventry, despite them losing 3-1 to league leaders Sheffield United last week.

The Sky Blues have been rejuvenated under their new boss Frank Lampard, who has led them to fifth place with just seven games to go.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: A general view of the stadium before the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Coventry City and Ipswich Town at The Coventry Building Society Arena on February 08, 2025 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The match is being held at the Coventry Building Society Stadium on Saturday, April 5. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Burnley have no fresh injury concerns to contend with, but Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

As for Coventry, they’ll be without number one goalkeeper Oliver Dovin after he suffered a serious knee injury against Sheffield United last week.

Josh Eccles, Liam Kitching and Brandon Thomas-Asante are all fitness doubts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“It’s another tough challenge. We come out of a Bristol City game, which was another tough challenge there, and face another team that are going for play-off spot.

“Frank's gone in and done an incredible job and they're on a really good run and a good bit of gorm.

“There's a challenge there ahead of us, but I couldn't tell you a fixture coming up that isn’t going to be a challenge.

“This is where we are now in the season. Teams have got things to play for, whether it’s relegation, play-offs and we are obviously on our journey to try and do what we need to do as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the predicted teams?

Coventry: Collins, Van Ewijk, Thomas, Binks, Bidwell, Grimes, Allen; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Wright

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

Who is the referee?

James Bell. He’s overseen 27 games so far this season, dishing out 117 yellow cards and eight reds. He sent off Bashir Humphreys during the 1-0 win against Leeds United and also took charge of Burnley’s home win against Oxford United.

What are the latest odds?

Coventry: 2/1

Draw: 21/10

Burnley:11/8

Odds according to SkyBet.