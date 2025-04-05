Coventry City v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets push for top two
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Scott Parker’s side moved level on points with Leeds United last weekend with a 1-0 win against Bristol City, while their rivals stumbled by drawing at home to Swansea City.
While Daniel Farke’s men have won just one of their last five games, the Clarets are the division’s form side and remain unbeaten in their last 26 league games.
This weekend they face another in-form side in Coventry, despite them losing 3-1 to league leaders Sheffield United last week.
The Sky Blues have been rejuvenated under their new boss Frank Lampard, who has led them to fifth place with just seven games to go.
Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at the Coventry Building Society Stadium on Saturday, April 5. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Is it on TV?
No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Burnley have no fresh injury concerns to contend with, but Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.
As for Coventry, they’ll be without number one goalkeeper Oliver Dovin after he suffered a serious knee injury against Sheffield United last week.
Josh Eccles, Liam Kitching and Brandon Thomas-Asante are all fitness doubts.
Scott Parker’s pre-match comments
“It’s another tough challenge. We come out of a Bristol City game, which was another tough challenge there, and face another team that are going for play-off spot.
“Frank's gone in and done an incredible job and they're on a really good run and a good bit of gorm.
“There's a challenge there ahead of us, but I couldn't tell you a fixture coming up that isn’t going to be a challenge.
“This is where we are now in the season. Teams have got things to play for, whether it’s relegation, play-offs and we are obviously on our journey to try and do what we need to do as well.”
What are the predicted teams?
Coventry: Collins, Van Ewijk, Thomas, Binks, Bidwell, Grimes, Allen; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Wright
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Edwards, Anthony, Flemming
Who is the referee?
James Bell. He’s overseen 27 games so far this season, dishing out 117 yellow cards and eight reds. He sent off Bashir Humphreys during the 1-0 win against Leeds United and also took charge of Burnley’s home win against Oxford United.
What are the latest odds?
Coventry: 2/1
Draw: 21/10
Burnley:11/8
Odds according to SkyBet.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.