'Cost us': 'Hurt' Jordan Beyer sends Burnley message as Everton defeat heightens relegation fears
First-half goals from Amadaou Onana and former Claret Michael Keane saw Sean Dyche’s men claim a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor on Saturday.
The Clarets otherwise dominated possession and produced 14 shots on goal compared to Everton’s nine, but were unable to get themselves back in the game.
“It hurts,” Beyer told Clarets+.
“In the first moments of the game it was a game we didn’t have to lose and it just doesn’t feel good when you lose the game, especially when you haven’t really been dominated or anything, it was two set pieces.
“Like earlier in the season, it was just moments in the game where we weren't 100 per cent at it and this has cost us the points, because they didn’t have that many clear-cut chances.
“On the other hand, we didn’t use the chances we had and in this league, if you don’t score, then in one second you get punished like nowhere else.
“We talk about the key moments which made us lose and that’s exactly how it is. It’s hard to take, but we go on.
“We go again on Saturday. There’s not much we can do about it now, we go again.”
While Beyer believes there were positives to take from the Everton defeat, he knows the Clarets still need to show a lot more.
“We showed on and off the ball good phases but it’s not good enough, or enough in the quantity of them,” the 23-year-old added.
“We had our chances like I said and they didn’t have loads of chances. It’s not like they ran at our goal one minute after another and had crosses flying in.
“We were solid on the ball, it was just the conversion at the end we missed out on. As for the defending from set pieces, it’s just too easy to concede at the moment and that’s what we have to work on.
“There are still a lot of things we can be proud of. It wasn’t enough but we can take it into the next game and try and convert it into points.”