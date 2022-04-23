Collins has potential to be a top centre back - Jackson

The Republic of Ireland international, still not 21 until next week, has impressed throughout the season, making 13 appearances since his summer switch from Stoke City, starting the last seven games in the absence of skipper Ben Mee.

And on top of his calm and composed displays at the back, he has added a goal threat, scoring in the last two home games, both victories, against Everton and Southampton.

He is one of the brightest prospects in Europe, with the CIES Football Observatory recently naming him as one of the 50 top players under 23 to make their debut in the big five leagues this campaign.

Burnley's Irish defender Nathan Collins celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on April 21, 2022.

Jackson, himself a centre back in his playing days, has been hugely impressed, and feels he will only benefit from learning his trade alongside Mee and James Tarkowski: "I think sometimes people don't realise he's only 20 years of age.

"Sometimes when you look at him, you probably think he's mid-20s or something like that, but he's still got a lot more to come.

"I don't think he's developed fully physically yet, but I think he's got real huge potential to be a top centre back.

"He's a good athlete, he's a good size, only 20, doesn't seem fazed by anything...he's been put in there in big games, and I think he's got really good potential.