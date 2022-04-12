Burnley summer signing alongside young Barcelona, Arsenal and Juventus stars on exclusive list

The CIES Football Observatory has developed a statistical method to assess market prices for players under 23, who have made their debut in the big five leagues this campaign, and Republic of Ireland international Collins is among the top 50 names

CIES Football Observatory, who have developed a statistical method to assess market prices, have Collins as one of the top 50 names.

The 20-year-old was Burnley’s first business in the close season, for a fee in the region of £12m, having attempted to land him from Stoke City in January 2021.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Nathan Collins of Burnley applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

And he has since impressed in 11 Premier League appearances this season, starting five of the last six matches after captain Ben Mee’s injury.

Using their statistical method, CIES have Collins valued at £10.1million in 47th place on the list, above Rayo Vallecano's Fran García, Juventus' Kaio Jorge and Azzeddine Ounahi of Angers.

Just six other Premier League players are on the list – Arsenal pair Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, Southampton and Everton full backs Valentino Livramento and Vitaliy Mykolenko, Crystal Palace wideman Michael Olise and Norwich's Christos Tzolis.

RB Leipzig and Croatia centre back Joško Gvardiol tops the table with an estimated value of €96.2M.

Gvardiol’s teammate at RB Leipzig, Dominik Szoboszlai, and FC Barcelona’s prodigy Pablo Gavi complete the podium for the most expensive Under 23 big-5 league rookies.